Three KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Thursday transferred three KAS officers.

According to GAD order, Jagdish Singh, KAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, R S Pura has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat; and Ram Lal Sharma, on his placement to the Time Scale of KAS, presently posted as Tehsildar (Consolidation), Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, R S Pura.

According to another order, Waseem Raja, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted as Special Assistant to Advisor (F) to the Lieutenant Governor.