Three KAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Saturday transferred three KAS officers.

As per GAD order, Ashok Kumar Sharma, KAS, Additional Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua vice Rishpal Singh, who has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation. Rajinder Singh, KAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kathua has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Patnitop.

According to another order, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, KAS, Director, Youth Services and Sports, J&K and Mir Tariq Ali, KAS, Director, Sericulture, J&K have been re-designation and holding the Super Time Scale of KAS, as Director Generals in their respective departments.