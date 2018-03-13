Three KAS officers among five transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Monday transferred three KAS officers.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Bashir Ahmad Wani, KAS, Joint Director, Handlooms, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education (North Kashmir) and Dr. Nargis Suraiya, KAS, Development Officer, Handicrafts (Textile), Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Handlooms, Kashmir.

As per another order, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Srinagar has been transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Srinagar/Ganderbal while Akramullah Tak, KAS, Joint Director, Employment, Kashmir, shall hold the charge of the post of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Srinagar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

The Government also posted Ishfaq Ahmed Wani as General Manager, SKICC, on ex-cadre basis.

The GAD order reads, “Ishfaq Ahmed Wani, under orders of repatriation to the J&K Legislative Council, in terms of Government Order No. 1570-GAD of 2017 dated December 12, 2017, has been posted as General Manager, SKICC, on ex-cadre basis.”

The order further said, “During the period of deputation, the officer shall be governed under the standard terms and conditions of deputation contained in schedule XVIII of J&K Civil Services Rules (Vol-11) read with SRO-192 dated May 28, 2007 and retain lien and promotion prospects in his parent organisation i.e. J&K Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, Seema Bharti, Collector Land Acquisition, Special Collector, Defence, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Special Assistant in the personal section of Vice Chairman, J&K State Advisory Board for Welfare and Development of Scheduled Castes.