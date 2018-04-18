Three KAS officers among 4 transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Tuesday transferred four officers including three KAS officers.

According to GAD order, Liaq Parvez, KAS, under orders of transfer as General Manager, DIC, Shopian, has been posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Kulgam, relieving Parveez Ahmad Raina, KAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam of the additional charge of the post.

Mohammad Ayoub Sofi, Private Secretary of J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-II, presently posted with Chairman, Commission of Inquiry (State Subject Certificate), J&K, has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary with Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, on ex-cadre basis.

As per another order, Danish Rasool Mir, Junior Scale KAS-2011 batch, presently posted as Block Development Officer, Bari Brahamana, under orders of rotation in the Industries and Commerce Department, in terms of Government Order No. 279-GAD of 2018 dated February 20, 2018 shall continue in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Sidharth Dhiman, Junior Scale KAS-2011 batch, presently posted as Under Secretary in the Governor’s Secretariat, under orders of rotation in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, in terms of Government Order No. 279-GAD of 2018 dated February 20, 2018 shall continue as Under Secretary in the Governor’s Secretariat. It is further ordered that upon repatriation from their departments, the above officers will undergo the requisite rotational deployment before their promotion to the senior scale of KAS.