Three Judicial Officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Registrar General J&K High Court Sanjay Dhar has issued transfer order of three Judicial Officers. Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Sub Judge(Electricity Magistrate), Pattan has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Uri vice Khursheed-ul-lslam, who has been posted as Sub Judge /Special Mobile Magistrate, Baramulla vice Sushil Singh, who has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge (Electricity Magistrate), Pattan.