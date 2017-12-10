Three Judicial Officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Registrar General J&K High Court Sanjay Dhar has issued transfer order of three Judicial Officers. Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Sub Judge(Electricity Magistrate), Pattan has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge, Uri vice Khursheed-ul-lslam, who has been posted as Sub Judge /Special Mobile Magistrate, Baramulla vice Sushil Singh, who has been transferred and posted as Sub Judge (Electricity Magistrate), Pattan.
