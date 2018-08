Three J&K cadre IAS officers on central deputation repatriated

Share Share 0 Share 0

IAS officers Atal Dulloo, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and Arun Kumar Mehta, who are on central deputation, have been repatriated to their parent cadre (J&K cadre), vide two government orders issued today by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

order : ataldulloog9i2m

order : arunkumarmentaaPbwV