Three jail inmates injured in group clash

SRINAGAR: As many as three jail inmates got injured after a clash erupted between two groups in Baramulla Jail.
As per the details, clash erupted between two groups of stone pelters who were facing imprisonment in Baramulla Jail over an issue in which three of them got injured. Cops shifted the injured to hospital and registered a case in this regard.
