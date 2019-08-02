Three Inspectors deputed to Enforcement Directorate

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday deputed three Inspectors to Enforcement Directorate, Government of India.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the deputation of three Inspectors to Enforcement Directorate, Government of India, New Delhi for their appointment as Enforcement officers on deputation basis for a period of three years, with immediate effect, on the standard terms and conditions of deputation, as contained in Schedule XVIII of J&K CSR- Vol-ll,” reads the order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department.

The Inspectors who have been deputed include Bilal Ahmad, Syed Nasir Kirmani and Latief Ahmad by order of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.