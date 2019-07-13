Three injured in road accident

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Three persons were injured in a car accident near Batal Ballain Morh on bypass highway. According to a report, a car (DL4CAF-4003) which was on its way to Jammu from Udhampur met with an accident near Batal Ballain Chowk in Udhampur as a result three persons boarding in it got injured all were shifted to District Hospital Udhampur. The injured have been identified as Harbans Lal (42), son of Shiv Ram, Vijay Kumar (44), son of Moru Ram and Ragbir Singh (50), son of Ram Singh, all residents of Batali Chak, Akhnoor, Jammu. Rehmbal police registered has a case and launched the investigation.