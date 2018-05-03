Three injured in mishap at Samba

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Three persons got injured in road mishap in Samba on Thursday. As per the details, one bullet motorcycle without registration number hit a bicycle at Barian resulting in three persons getting injuries. The injured identified as Aman Kumar (bicyclist) son of Darshan Kumar resident of Barian, Manish Jamwal (motorcyclist) son of Nardeep Jamwal resident of Samba and Sahil Sharma son of Surinder Sharma resident of W.No.7 Samba were shifted to District Hospital Samba from where they were referred to GMC Jammu for further treatment. Supwal Police has registered a case and launched investigation.