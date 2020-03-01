Three injured in assaults

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:
Three persons were injured in separate assault cases reported here on Saturday.
As
per the details, Sanjay Kumar, son of Ashok Kumar, resident of Udhampur had a
quarrel in the area and was assaulted. He got injured and was shifted to
hospital where he is under treatment.
Meanwhile,
Mohd Amir, resident of Nagrota and Nitish Sharma, resident of Gol Gujral also
got injured in assaults at their respective houses and are under treatment at
GMC hospital.
