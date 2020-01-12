Three injured in assaults

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU:
Three persons got injured in separate assault cases here on Saturday.
As per the
details, Sunita Devi, resident of Ramgarh was injured
in an assault in the area and was
shifted to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile,
Maqbool, wife of Ghulam Nabi, resident of Domana and Sikander Lal,
resident of Supwal also got injured in assaults
in their respective areas and are under treatment in hospital.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
HC directs makers of ‘Chhapaak’ to give credit to acid attack survivor’s lawyer
Batman’s got a legacy and a lineage: Robert Pattinson
SP to show ‘Chapaak’ to its workers in Lucknow
Acid attack survivor’s lawyer moves court against ‘Chhapaak’
Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked’ to release on February 7
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper