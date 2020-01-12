Three injured in assaults

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three persons got injured in separate assault cases here on Saturday.

As per the details, Sunita Devi, resident of Ramgarh was injured in an assault in the area and was shifted to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Maqbool, wife of Ghulam Nabi, resident of Domana and Sikander Lal, resident of Supwal also got injured in assaults in their respective areas and are under treatment in hospital.