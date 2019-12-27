Three injured in assaults

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Three persons got injured in separate assault cases reported here on Thursday. As per details, Gajur Lal, son of Karan and Tazia, wife of Gafur Ali, both residents of Samba were assaulted over a dispute. On getting injured, they were taken to GMC Jammu, where both are under treatment. Meanwhile, Amanat Massi, son of Puran Massi, resident of Jourian also got injured in an assault and is presently under treatment in GMC Jammu.
