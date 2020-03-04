Three injured in assaults

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Three persons got injured in separate assault cases
reported here on Tuesday.
As per the details, Urmila Rani, wife of Krishan Singh,
resident of Domana had a quarrel in the area and was assaulted. She got injured
and was shifted to hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, Noor Jahan, wife of Bagh Hussain, resident of
Agrachack and Pritika Bassan, resident of Nowshera also got injured in assaults
at their respective areas and are under treatment in hospital.
