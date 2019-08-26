Three injured after portion of flat catches fire in southeast Delhi

AGENCY New Delhi: Three men were injured on Sunday after a portion of a flat caught fire in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, police said. The incident occurred in the afternoon when a man who had come to fix the Internet connection in a flat threw the wire from the window and it came in contact with high tension wire lines adjoining another flat and there was a blast, a senior police officer said. The fire broke out in the flat in the second floor of the building where painting work was going, he said. Tenant Masisul Zama (30), his friend M D Wakar (26) and painter Zaved (40) sustained injuries, he said. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, police said.
