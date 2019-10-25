Three independent MLAs meet JP Nadda, offer support

New Delhi: Three independent MLAs on Friday met BJP working President J P Nadda at his residence here and extended support to the saffron party, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav said.
The three MLAs are Dharampal Gondan, Nayanpal Rawat and Sombir Sangwan
“These three independent MLAs reached J P Nadda’s house with an intention to extend support to the BJP government,” said Yadav, who is accompanying the MLAs.
Rakesh Daulatabad, an independent who won from Badshahpur constituency, is also meeting Nadda, he said.
“We have come here to extend our support to the Khattar government in Haryana,” Rawat, an independent MLA from Prithla constituency, said. (PTI)
