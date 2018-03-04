Three, including duo from Kashmir, held for smuggling Charas

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Agency

Thane: Three persons, two of them residents of Jammu and Kashmir, have been arrested for allegedly smuggling Charas worth Rs 31 lakh, police said on Saturday.

Thane Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Makarand Ranade said acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the Anti-Extortion Cell led by Senior Inspector Pradeep Sharma apprehended the trio at Kausa in Mumbra on Wednesday.

15.700 kg of Charas and rupees one lakh was seized from their possession, the officer said, adding the trio was produced before a local Court which remanded them into police custody till March 5.

The accused have been identified as Hasan Khan alias Moosa (38), Abdul Samad Abdul Raza Gujali (55) of Sambal, Bandipura and Mohammad Makbul Mukta Bhat (55) Safapora, Gandarbal.

A case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 was registered at the Mumbra Police Station, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Abishek Trimukhi.

The DCP said that a probe was underway.