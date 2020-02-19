Three I&C Deptt officers deputed to Mumbai

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday deputed three officers of Industries and Commerce Department to Mumbai.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the deputation of officers of the Industries and Commerce Department appointed for a Committee constituted on December 16, 2019, to Mumbai from February 20, 2020 for evaluating the assets/flats owned by Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation Limited at Mumbai,” reads the order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/ Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department.

The officers of the Industries and Commerce Department who have been deputed include Director Finance, Industries and Commerce Department, Deputy Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department and Managing Director, J&K Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation Limited.