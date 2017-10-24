Three IAS, two KAS officers transferred

Baseer-ul-Haq IAS has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dudu, against an available vacancy

Sachin Kumar Vaishy IAS has been posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Khaltsi. Ch Mohd Yasin IAS posted as SDM Mahore, He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dharmari.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hussain Mir, KAS, Director, Floriculture, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Kashmir, vice Mathora Masoom, who has been posted as Director, Floriculture, Kashmir,