Three IAS officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Monday transferred three IAS officers.

According to GAD order, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, IAS (JK:2004), Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, holding additional charge of Secretary, Department of Food, Civil, Supplies and Consumer Affairs, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Department of Food, Civil, Supplies and Consumer Affairs; Simrandeep Singh, IAS (JK:2008), Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction. He shall hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and charge of Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company, in addition to his own duties, till further orders

Ramesh Kumar, IAS (JK:2011), Additional Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, holding additional charge of Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company, has been transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.