Three-hour curfew relaxation in Jammu passes off peacefully

State Times News

JAMMU: With ground situation showing gradual signs of improvement in the winter capital, the District Magistrate on Monday relaxed curfew restrictions for at least three hours in areas falling under five police stations of Gandhi Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Channi- Himmat, Sainik Colony and Satwari.

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere during the relaxation period.

Large number of people stepped out of their homes, for the first time in past four days, to purchase groceries and other items of daily utility.

Long queues were also witnessed in front of petrol pumps and ATM counters of the J&K Bank. Shutters of other ATM counters remained down during the period of relaxation.

On the other hand curfew restrictions continued in other parts of Jammu for the fourth consecutive day. The district authorities decided against giving relaxation in the sensitive areas. Curfew was imposed in these areas strictly by the police and other security agencies.

Meanwhile, large number of Darbar Move employees refused to attend their duties in the Civil Secretariat in protest against the prevailing law and order situation even during curfew restrictions in areas surrounding their place of accommodation.

The State government had sent buses to ferry these employees in routine to different places of their stay but majority of them decided to stay away demanding safe passage for their families as they were feeling scared in Jammu.

On the other hand President, Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries Rakesh Gupta has appealed to the Director General of Police to shunt inefficient police officers who have so far failed to initiate action against those spreading hatred on different social media platforms and not a single case has been registered against those inciting violence on social media through their malicious propaganda material.

Rakesh Gupta also appealed to the Kashmir based State government employees not to press any panic buttons merely on the basis of rumour mongering and warned those indulging in anti-India sloganeering that soon police authorities would catch hold of anti national elements bent upon disturbing peaceful environment of Jammu.

Rakesh Gupta said there is no place for anti-national elements in Jammu, adding “We will not tolerate those who are in the habit of raising anti-India and pro-Pakistan slogans in Jammu”.

He also appealed to Governor Satya Pal Malik and the district administration to lift curfew restrictions in Jammu from Tuesday as already local businessmen have been suffering huge losses for the past several days on account of prevailing law and order situation.