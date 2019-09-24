Three HM terrorists involved in BJP, RSS leaders’ killings in Kishtwar held

3 JeM ultras sent to JIC for interrogation

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Four terror cases, including the killings of a BJP leader and an RSS functionary in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, were solved with the arrest of three terrorists affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), police said on Monday.

Nissar Ahmad Sheikh, one of the conspirators, along with Nishad Ahmad and Azad Hussain, all residents of Kishtwar, were arrested for their involvement in the four cases which took place between November last year and September this year, Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

Efforts are on to arrest other active terrorists of the outfit, who hatched the conspiracy in 2017-18 to revive terrorism in the Chenab valley, the IGP, who was flanked by Commander Nine Sector Army Brigadier Vikram Bhan and other senior officers, told reporters here.

He said two hideouts set up in the house of Sheikh and Hussain, which were used before and after each of the terror act, were raided during the investigation, leading to seizure of some pistols, a rifle and some kinds of ammunition.

The IGP said, “I would like to send a message that anyone harbouring, sympathizing, transporting or helping terrorists in any form will be dealt with very strictly under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.”

The hilly district, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, has witnessed a number of terror strikes and weapon snatching incidents over the past 10 months.

Terrorists shot dead BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar in Kishtwar town on November 1, 2018.

In another strike, the terrorists snatched the service rifle of the deputy commissioner’s Personal Security Officer (PSO) Daleep Kumar on March 8.

They struck again at district hospital on April 9, killing RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO before fleeing the scene with the service rifle of the security personnel.

Most recently, on September 13, terrorists struck the house of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) district president Sheikh Nasir Hussain at Gourian village in the town and escaped with his PSO’s service rifle.

Meanwhile, three Jaish-e-Mohmmad (JeM) terrorists– arrested from Kathua district– were sent to multi-agency Joint interrogation centre (JIC) in Jammu for “intense interrogation”, officials said.

“Three JeM terrorists have been sent to JIC in Jammu today (Monday) for intense interrogations to know their plans,” an officer said.

Besides, we want to know from where did they infiltrate along the border, they said.

On Saturday, the police conducted raids at several places in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district and apprehended two over ground workers of JeM on the basis of leads provided by three arrested terrorists.

Suhil Ahmed Latoo of Gulshanabad and Bashir Amhed Lone of Rajpura in Pulwama were arrested by the police.

Latoo was the owner of a truck ferrying terrorists and rifles to Kashmir from Punjab in Kathua district on last Thursday, they said.

Three terrorists, who were travelling on the truck, were arrested and arms and ammunition, including four AK-56 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 180 rounds of ammunition, besides Rs 11,000 in cash, was seized, officials had said.

The police had intercepted the truck acting on specific inputs at Lakhanpur in Kathua, when it was on its way from Punjab to the Kashmir Valley.

All the terrorists belonged to the Valley, they had said, adding that the truck was being driven by Javaid Ahmed Dar.

The three terrorists were identified as Ubaid-ul-Islam, Sabeel Ahmad Baba, residents of Aghlar Kandi in Pulwama’s Rajpora and Jehangir Ahmad Parray, a resident of Pakherpora Charar-e-Sharief in Budgam.

They were illegally transporting arms and ammunition from Punjab to Kashmir to “disrupt peace in the Valley”, the officials had said.

“Bashir was to receive the consignment of weapons,” the officer said.