Three Head Draftsmen posted against single slot in PHE Mech Jammu

Retired duo call shots in PHE Deptt

VIVEK SHARMA

JAMMU: In a brazen act of favouritism, the Department of Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and flood Control (PHE, I&FC) has sent all the norms to winds by posting three Head Draftsmen against the single vacancy in the office of the Executive Engineer, PHE Mechanical Jammu.

The postings have been made at the cost of vacancies in the districts like Rajouri and Kathua in the Jammu region.

The assignment of Head Draftsmen in PHE Mechanical Jammu is considered highly lucrative and while making postings to this slot, many considerations weigh the selection of the incumbent. In this case, the aspirants were many but only three could make it to the Division despite availability of only one slot.

An RTI activist, on the condition of anonymity, said, the level of corruption in PHE Department is so high that the day is not far when even middle and senior rung PHE engineers will also share the posts. By the standards set, no wonder a division will have three to four Executive Engineers or a sub-division shall get similar number of Assistant Executive Engineers and so on.

Sources told STATE TIMES that the transfer industry is thriving in the PHE Department with a retired Chief Engineer and a retired banker calling the shots. They have created such a clout in the Administrative Secretariat that their instructions are taken as last word in important policy decisions, especially effecting transfers.

The duo, according to sources, is reportedly ‘very close’ to the top officers in Civil Secretariat, which is why they are wielding immense power. As a major reshuffle in the department is on cards, the retired duo in these days is very busy in finalising names of engineers and technical staff in the PHE Department for transfer to lucrative assignments on ‘due considerations’. Interestingly, the PHE staffers have code-named the retired duo as ‘Advisors’ to PHE Secretary.