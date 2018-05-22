Three get bail in Bakra Murder case

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta on Monday granted bail to Rajesh Dogra alias Mohan Cheer, Vishal Singh alias Billi Thaker and Naresh Singh in the much publicised murder case of Sanjay Kumar alias Bakra.

After hearing Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Veenu Gupta and Summit Nayyar for the applicants, the DB observed that the appellants have served the jail sentence for a period of more than 11 years and the appeals of the year 2004 are presently being heard. “The appeal is continuation of the trial and therefore in our considered opinion, the period of custody would be a relevant factor for grant of bail. There is no material on record that the appellants have been guilty of protracting the trial”, the court observed.

Taking into account the period of detention of the appellants which is more than 11 years as well as the fact that there is no likelihood of appeal being heard in near future, the DB granted bail to Rajesh Dogra, Vishal Singh and Naresh Singh, subject to conditions that the appellants/applicants shall furnish personal bonds in the amount of Rs.50,000, with two sureties of like amount to satisfaction of the Registrar Judicial of this Court, the appellants shall not leave the J&K State without permission from this Court and shall appear before the court on each and every date.