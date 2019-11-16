Three gamblers nabbed with Rs 20,000 stake money

State Times News ARNAS: Police on Friday arrested three gamblers from Arnas and recovered stake money of Rs 20,000 from their possession. As per the details, on receiving information from reliable source a party from Police Station Arnas led by IC SHO SI Shakeel Ahmad raided the spot and apprehended Rakesh Sharma, son of Kuldeep Singh, Sunil Singh, son of Fateh Singh and Somu Singh, son of Veer Singh, all residents of Arnas while Ankush Singh, son of Karnail Singh ranway from the spot. A case under section 13 Gambling Act has been registered against them at Police Station Arnas. The whole operation was carried out under the supervision of SDPO Arnas Dr Satish Bhardwaj and under the overall supervision of Addl. SP Reasi Shiv Kumar Chauhan and SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Lata Mangeshkar doing much better: family spokesperson
‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’ to release in February 2020
Song of movie ‘Kashmir-the Final Resolution’ released
Two-day Thoracic Surgery Conference to begin today
Lata Mangeshkar showing signs of improvement: hospital sources
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper