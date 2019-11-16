Three gamblers nabbed with Rs 20,000 stake money

State Times News

ARNAS: Police on Friday arrested three gamblers from Arnas and recovered stake money of Rs 20,000 from their possession. As per the details, on receiving information from reliable source a party from Police Station Arnas led by IC SHO SI Shakeel Ahmad raided the spot and apprehended Rakesh Sharma, son of Kuldeep Singh, Sunil Singh, son of Fateh Singh and Somu Singh, son of Veer Singh, all residents of Arnas while Ankush Singh, son of Karnail Singh ranway from the spot. A case under section 13 Gambling Act has been registered against them at Police Station Arnas. The whole operation was carried out under the supervision of SDPO Arnas Dr Satish Bhardwaj and under the overall supervision of Addl. SP Reasi Shiv Kumar Chauhan and SSP Reasi Rashmi Wazir.