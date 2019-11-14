Three gamblers nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Acting tough against social crimes, Srinagar police raided a gambling site and arrested three gamblers.

Three persons were arrested following a credible input about gambling offences in Badamwari area of Police Station Rainawari.

Officers from the local police unit while making the arrests seized stake money worth Rs 31,950 from the gamblers.

A case FIR No. 60/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Rainawari and investigation has been taken up.