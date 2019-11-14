Three gamblers nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR:
Acting tough against social crimes, Srinagar police raided a gambling site and
arrested three gamblers.
Three
persons were arrested following a credible input about gambling offences in
Badamwari area of Police Station Rainawari.
Officers
from the local police unit while making the arrests seized stake money worth Rs 31,950 from the gamblers.
A case FIR No. 60/2019 under relevant
sections of law has been registered in Police Station Rainawari and
investigation has been taken up.
