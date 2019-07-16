Three gamblers nabbed

State Times News

SRINAGAR: Police on Monday nabbed three gamblers and recovered Rs 50,100 as stake money from their possession. As per the details, a party of Police Station Zadibal headed by SDPO Soura Rameez Rashid Bhat raided a gambling site following a credible input about gambling activities in New Colony Zadibal. Three persons identified as Rafiq Ahmad Purza, resident of Chandapora Habakadal, Javid Ahmad Dar, resident of Nai Sadak Habakadal and Tariq Ahmad Yatoo, resident of New Colony Zadibal were arrested by the police for gambling offences.

Officers have seized playing cards and stake amount of Rs 50,100 from the gamblers. A case vide FIR No. 21/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Zadibal.