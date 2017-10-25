Three gamblers held in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Three gamblers were arrested and stake money of Rs 2,770 was recovered from their possession.

Acting on a specific information, a party from Police Station Lal Bazaar raided a gambling site near Qadeem Masjid lane Srinagar and apprehended three gamblers namely Adil Ahmad Mir, son of Fayaz Ahmad, resident of Nawa Kadal, Myser Ahmed Zargar, son of Mohammad Abdullah, resident of Bota Kadal and Noor Mohammad Hajam, son of Ab Gani, resident of Qadeem Masjid Lane Lalbazar. A stake money of Rs 2,770 was recovered from the gambling site.

The locals of the area showed utmost maturity and exhibited their role of being respectable and responsible citizens by helping and facilitating police to arrest the culprits.

Case under relevant sections was registered and investigation was set into motion.