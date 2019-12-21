Three found unconscious

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Three persons were found unconscious at separate places here on Saturday. As per details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious along road in Dogra Chowk, informed the police which shifted him to hospital, where is under treatment. His identity is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, Mohd Rafi, son of Mehar Baksh, resident of Gandoh was also found unconscious in the forest area and taken to hospital for treatment. Another man was also found unconscious in Chatha area and is presently under treatment in hospital.
