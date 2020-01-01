Three found unconscious

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Three persons were found
unconscious at separate areas here on Tuesday.
As per details, Simarndeep
Singh, son of Gurbachan Singh, resident of Gadigarh was found unconscious in
his house and taken to hospital by family members. During investigation,
doctors informed that he has taken overdose of drugs.
Meanwhile, Rajni, wife of Ajay,
resident of Nagrota was also found unconscious in her house and is under treatment
in hospital.
In another incident, a man
was found unconscious along road in Bari Brahmana area and was shifted to
hospital for treatment. His identity is yet to be ascertained.
