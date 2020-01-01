Three found unconscious

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three persons were found unconscious at separate areas here on Tuesday.

As per details, Simarndeep Singh, son of Gurbachan Singh, resident of Gadigarh was found unconscious in his house and taken to hospital by family members. During investigation, doctors informed that he has taken overdose of drugs.

Meanwhile, Rajni, wife of Ajay, resident of Nagrota was also found unconscious in her house and is under treatment in hospital.

In another incident, a man was found unconscious along road in Bari Brahmana area and was shifted to hospital for treatment. His identity is yet to be ascertained.