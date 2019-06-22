Three Forest Officers transferred

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday transferred three Forest Officers.

According to order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Environment & Ecology Department, Irfan Ali Shah, IFS 2010, presently posted as Conservator of Forests, Srinagar Circle has been transferred and posted as Conservator of Forests, Working Plan; Zubair Ahmad Shah, I/c DCF, presently posted as Regional Director Social Forestry Department Kashmir as Conservator of Forests Srinagar Circle; and Mehraj-ud-Din Malik, I/c DCF, presently posted as DFO Demarcation Division as Regional Director Social Forestry Department Kashmir.