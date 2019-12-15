Notorious blackmailer absconds after Jammu police declares him history-sheeter

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A notorious history-sheeter, allegedly involved in land grabbing, blackmailing and instigating innocent youth for damaging government property, has gone underground after Jammu police started probe in several complaints lodged against him at various police stations in Jammu. Police said, the history sheeter, Amit Kapoor, son of Late Mohan Lal Kapoor resident of Rehari was involved in a number of cases related to land encroachments and blackmailing the revenue and JDA officials. On the basis of three FIRs registered against Amit Kapoor and numerous complaints, the Jammu police has opened his history–sheet along with FIRs lodged against him in various police stations, all related to black-mailing, extortion and damage to government property.

According to police, FIR 22/19 has been registered against him at Janipur Police Station, FIR 14/19 at City Police Station and FIR 10/19 at Police Station Peer Mitha.

Amit Kapoor has amassed property by means of blackmailing, police said, adding “a probe has been started to look into his recent land deals wherein he purchased and sold plots. Police said, “Amit Kapoor’s modus operandi was to hold protests against private schools, government officers and business houses in a bid to demand and extort money from them.” Police has appealed to all the aggrieved persons to come forward and file complaints against Amit Kapoor if any. As Amit Kapoor has gone underground, Jammu Police has launched a manhunt to trace him.