Three feared missing in Gurez avalanche

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: At least three persons are feared missing after an avalanche in Gurez area on Saturday, police said. “An avalanche struck Gurez area today. Three persons are reportedly trapped under it,” a police official said. A rescue operation has been launched to trace the missing persons, he said. Further details are awaited.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
Brad Pitt wins maiden acting Oscar
Accusation that ‘Shikara’ commercialises Kashmiri Pandits’ story nonsensical: Chopra
Poverty, illiteracy, poor health inextricably linked: Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper