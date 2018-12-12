Three drug peddlers nabbed with Ganja

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Police on Wednesday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 800 grams Ganja from their possession.

As per the details, Katra Police laid a special Naka at Bus Stand Katra and recovered 800 gms Ganja from the possession of three drug peddlers namely Morgan Baba son of Sanha Nappa resident of Brahmaghar Ashram Andhra Pradesh, Harinder Giri son of Amar Singh resident of Haridwar UP and Suraj Giri son of Hari Chand resident of Bhodai Byepass Delhi who were coming towards Bus Stand Katra. They were arrested on the spot and a case vide FIR No 250/2018 under section 8/15 NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Katra against them. The arrest was made by SHO PS Katra Inspr. Surinder Pal Singh assisted by SI Ajay Kumar Engotra of Police Station Katra under the supervision of SDPO Katra Vivek Shekhar Sharma, ASP Katra Naresh Singh and SSP Reasi Nisha Nathyal.