Three drug peddlers nabbed with contraband

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/ARNAS: Police on Wednesday nabbed three drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession.

As per the details, Srinagar Police arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint and seized contraband substance from his possession. One person identified as Zahoor Sheikh alias Gulla, resident of Tujgari Mohalla Nowhatta was arrested for the drug supply offences. He has been taken to Police Station Rainawari where he remains in custody. Officers at the checkpoint established at Rainawari have recovered 500 grams of Charas from his possession. Case FIR No 59/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Rainawari and investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, Arnas Police on a tip off laid a Naka in the area intercepted a car and during search 800 gm poppy straw was recovered from it. Two occupants of the car were arrested and have been identified as Ravinder Kumar and Kuldeep Singh, residents of Arnas. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against them.