Three drug peddlers nabbed with contraband

SRINAGAR/ARNAS:
Police on Wednesday nabbed three drug peddlers and recovered contraband from
their possession.
As
per the details, Srinagar Police arrested a drug peddler at a checkpoint and
seized contraband substance from his possession. One person identified as
Zahoor Sheikh alias Gulla, resident of Tujgari Mohalla Nowhatta was arrested
for the drug supply offences. He has been taken to Police Station Rainawari
where he remains in custody. Officers at the checkpoint established at
Rainawari have recovered 500 grams of Charas from his possession. Case FIR No
59/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station
Rainawari and investigation has been taken up.
Meanwhile, Arnas Police on a tip off laid a Naka in the
area intercepted a car and during search 800 gm poppy straw was recovered from
it. Two occupants of the car were arrested and have been identified as Ravinder
Kumar and Kuldeep Singh, residents of Arnas. A case under relevant sections of
law was registered against them.
