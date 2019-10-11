Three drug peddlers nabbed, over 17 quintals of poppy straw recovered

State Times News

JAMMU: Police on Thursday arrested three drug peddlers in separate operations and recovered over 17 quintals of poppy straw from their possession.

As per the details, a team from Police Station Pacca Danga led by SHO, Inspr. Sunil Kumar while on Naka duty at Panjtirthi, apprehended one pedestrian who tried to evade the police in suspicious circumstances. He was identified as, Hardeep Singh Deepa, son of Pritam Singh, resident of Gopalpur, Ludhiana, Punjab. On search, 5.5 Kg Bhukki like substance was recovered from his possession.

A case vide FIR No. 155/2019 under Sections 8(A)/15 NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Pacca Danga.

Meanwhile, a joint team of Police Post Narwal led by In-Charge Police Post Narwal, SI Khyatimaan Khajuria and SOG Jammu led by SI Arjun Magotra while on routine checking, saw a truck (JK05A 9105) stopped few meters before the Naka point and both driver and co driver tried to escape from the spot but after hot chase police managed to arrest the co driver of the vehicle. However driver of the truck manage to escape from the spot. The driver and co-driver of the truck were identified as Bashir Ahmed Khan, son of Mohd Farooq Khan, resident of Baramulla and Mohd Ashraf Lone, son of Abdul Jabar Lone, resident of Uri Baramulla respectively. On checking, 707 kg of poppy straw were recovered from their possession.

A case vide FIR no.264/2019 under section 8/15/29 Act was registered at Police Station Bahufort. Bagh-e-Bahu police also recovered 10 quintals poppy straw from a truck during the Naka in the area and arrested a smuggler.