Three drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police on Monday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 680 intoxicating capsules and 24 bottles of Codeine Phosphate from their possession.

According to report, Sopore Police during a Naka near Dumna Complex Neharpora arrested three notorious drug peddlers who were identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sofi alias Man Dab, son of Bashir Ahmad Sofi, Muneer Ahmad Shah, son of Mohammad Munwar Shah, residents of Neharpora Sopore and Farhan Hameed Shah, son of Abdul Hameed Shah, resident of Noorbagh Sopore.

Police recovered 680 intoxicating capsules and 24 bottles of Codeine Phosphate recovered from their possession.

A case FIR No 49/2018 under Section 8/22 NDPS Act was registered and investigation has been taken up.