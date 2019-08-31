Three detained under PSA

STATE TIMES NEWS BISHNAH: Police on Friday booked three persons under PSA and send them to jail. As per the details, police detained three youths under PSA for illicit distillation. The arrested youth include Amarjeet Singh alias Kaka, resident of Deoli; Baldev Raj alias Raju, resident of Charooli Ske and Manohar Lal, resident of Kheri. Twenty one, 18 and seven cases have registered against them respectively.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
Indians have higher average resting heart rate: IHS
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper