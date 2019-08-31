Three detained under PSA

STATE TIMES NEWS

BISHNAH: Police on Friday booked three persons under PSA and send them to jail.

As per the details, police detained three youths under PSA for illicit distillation.

The arrested youth include Amarjeet Singh alias Kaka, resident of Deoli; Baldev Raj alias Raju, resident of Charooli Ske and Manohar Lal, resident of Kheri. Twenty one, 18 and seven cases have registered against them respectively.