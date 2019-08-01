Three dead, 12 injured as vehicle falls into gorge

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANIHAL/JAMMU: Three persons were killed and 12 others injured, eight of them seriously, when the vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday, police said.

The vehicle was on its way to Banihal Railway Station from Jammu when the accident took place at around 5 pm, they said.

The driver lost control of the van and it fell about 80-feet below in Kunfer Nallah near Chanderkote in Ramban district, a police officer said.

Some locals, police and Army immediately reached the scene of the accident and pulled out bodies of three persons from the ill-fated vehicle.

Twelve persons, including six from Bihar, two from Rajasthan and another from Haryana, were rescued in an injured condition and taken to the district hospital Ramban, the officer said.

Eight of the seriously injured persons were later referred to Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, he added.

Two of the deceased were identified as driver of the vehicle Mohammad Khalil (18) of Pogal Paristan village of Banihal and Sunjay Kumar (30) of Haryana, the officer said adding that the identity of the third deceased is being ascertained.

The injured who were referred to GMCH Jammu were identified as Sandeep Singh, son of Mahinder Singh, resident of Ganga Nagar, Rajistan, Zakir Miya (34), son of Okil Miya, resident of Bihar, Mohd Aslam (25), son of Jumania, resident of Bihar, Ansar ul Haq, son of Itu Miya (30), resident of Bihar, Shankar Yadav (20), son of Parsad, resident of Bihar and Varinder Kumar, son of Buva, resident of Jammu.

While six injured who were under going treatment at District Hospital Ramban including Sukhdev, son of Mahinder Singh, resident of Vijay Nagar, Rajistan, Ikram Kholi (29), son of Abdul Haq, resident of Bantalab, Jammu, Prem Yadav (30), son of Prasad Yadav, resident of Bitya, Bihar, Wazir, son of Ram Bhagat (29), resident of Haryana, Baleshwar Ram, son of Burcha Ram (35), resident of Bihar and Ubaid (17), son of Farooq Ahmed Bhat, resident of Pattan Kashmir.