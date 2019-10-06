Three-day workshop conducted by KC College of Education concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Three-day workshop on ‘skill development’ being conducted by K.C College of Education at Government Primary School, Ponichak concluded on Saturday.

Satpal Tarlopia, the local Municipal Corporator was the Chief Guest and Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Chairman of Team Jammu was the Guest of Honour.

A colourful valedictory function was held on the occasion wherein the NSS volunteers presented songs and a skit based on literacy.

Thy parents of the students of that school were involved in the game of musical chairs and prize given to the winner. Apart from this the volunteers displayed various techniques to make “Best Out Of Waste” which were appreciated by the local people as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Satpal appreciated the efforts of the volunteers for taking up the cause of community services. Zorawar Singh spoke about the menace of drug abuse prevailing in society called upon the participation of NSS in making the society drug free.

Before this prizes were distributed by the Chief Guest among the winners of the sports and drawing competitions held yesterday.