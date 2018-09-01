Three-day Naag Devta Mela begins at Reasi

Share Share 0 Share 0

REASI: Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) on Friday organised traditional folk music programme in the three-day 15th Naag Devta Mela-18 managed by Naag Devta Mela Committee, Bhamaag, Sujandhar, Reasi at Sujandhar.

MLA Reasi, Ajay Nanda was the Chief Guest. Dr Arvinder Singh Amn, Additional Secretary JKAACL, Shankar Das, BDO, Teg Singh Sarpanch, Ram Singh President, Naag Devta Mela Committee, Sujandhar were also present in the presidium.

This Mela is organised also in collaboration with Departments of Revenue, Youth Services and Sports, Agriculture, Horticulture, Health and Education Reasi.

While addressing the gathering, Ajay Nanda complimented the academy for organising traditional musical items in this historical Naag Devta Mela and making the local artists to participate.

He said that Reasi District is a fertilised area where artists, singers, writers and intellectuals contributed not at the State level only but at the national and international scene.

He also mentioned that Reasi District is the only district in the State where highest number of tourists visit and this all due to the local Melas and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi’s blessings.

While complimenting the participating folk parties of the region, he further said that through such participation of local artists the youth of the region will be boosted and also realise the importance of mother tongue, our old rich traditions and regional culture. He also applauded the efforts of Naag Devta Mela Celebration Committee, Sujandhar for organising this historical Mela every year here at Sujandhar.

Earlier, while welcoming the audience, Dr Arvinder Singh Amn disclosed that as a regular feature JKAACL decided to participate in such Melas and as a series after participation in Moungri Mela last month now after this Naag Devta Mela next week it is already scheduled to participate in Shankri Mela in Udhampur District.

He further said that On the Spot Children Painting Competition, District Reasi will also be organized in the month of November in collaboration with Director, School Education, Jammu.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Beshan Dass, Assistant Cultural Officer JKAACL while the vote of thanks was presented by Ram Singh, President, Mela Committee, Sujandhar.

In the meanwhile, Ajay Nanda also laid down the foundation stone of community centre at the venue.

The folk parties who performed today include Devinder Singh and Party(Kud), Sujandhar, Tulma Devi and Party (Geetru), Sujandhar, Desraj and Party, Bamaagh(Geetru), Sars Bharti and Party, Ram Nagar, Udhampur(Geetru) and students of Government High School, Sujandhar (Patriotic song and dance).

Those who also spoke on the occasion were Ram Singh, member Mela Committee, Tej Singh, Sarpanch, Sujandhar, Master Malooq Singh, Chain Singh, former Sarpanch, Mukhtiar Singh.