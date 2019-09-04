Three-day historic Mela-Pat begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Three-day annual holy Mela Pat, devoted to Lord Vasuki Naag, the presiding deity of Bhadarwah valley, began here on Tuesday.

To commemorate the historic meet between Mughal emperor Akbar and King Nag Pal of Bhadarwah, three day historic Mela Pat started at ancient Mohalla Khakhal.

Mela Pat- a symbol of Nag culture, is celebrated every year on Nagpanchmi and hundreds of people converge at Khakhal Mohallah to pay obeisance to the bravery and spiritual power of Raja Nag Pal.

Hundreds of people from different parts of the state irrespective of cast and religion participated in the festival.

The ancient and historic festival is devoted to lord Vasuki Nag, the presiding deity of Bhadarwah Valley and its adjoining areas.

The festival was first celebrated in 16th century by King Nag Pal, the ruler of small principality then called Bhadarkashi presently known as Bhadarwah.

The historic festival is organized seven days after the conclusion of Kailash Yatra. The traditional Dikko Dance, a unique folk dance is the regular feature of the festival and people irrespective of religion, cast and gender participate in it, which makes this festival a symbol of Peace, Pride and communal harmony.

“This festival is not only the symbol of religion but also depicts our proud historical background and mutual brotherhood. Perhaps this is the only festival of India which is being celebrated since last 600 years without any untoward or ugly incident, which clearly shows communal harmony of this area and respect for Raja Nag Pal irrespective of religion,” said one of the organiser of the festival, Advocate Chander Kant Gupta.

Beside display of ‘Pat’, the traditional Dikko Dance is main attraction of the three day festival and people especially young generation enjoyed the dance.

“This is an indication of post modernism that’s why young generation is returning to its roots. I enjoyed the Dikko Dance to the hilt and this is one of the most enjoyable experience of my life and I simply loved it. Only thing I want to say that ‘you have to try it to believe it’,” said a teenager, Aaliya Wani of Mohalla Haveli.

Meanwhile elaborate security arrangements were made in and around the venue of festival to thwart any untoward incident.