Three-day folk singing talent hunt concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: The three-day folk singing talent organised by Himalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation (HCHF) in collaboration with Government Degree College for school students in Nubra concluded at Community Hall Diskit.

The talent hunt was organised under HCHF’s programme ‘Silk Route Initiative Ladakh’ with financial support from Ministry of Culture, Government of India under Cultural Function and Production Grant Scheme and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

Councillor Diskit Tsering Angchuk and SDM Nubra Sonam Nurboo were present at the finale as Special Guests who appreciated HCHF for organising the talent hunt to inculcate interest in folk singing among students and congratulated the position holders.

Acting ZEO and Principal Higher Secondary School Deskit Tsering Dorjey and Principal Government Degree College Nubra Dr Tsewang Motup also congratulated the student participants, especially the position holders.

While speaking at the finale of the programme, Secretary HCHF Dr Sonam Wangchok said that the purpose of organising the event was to provide platform to explore the singing talent of youth, especially among the school children with the motive of inculcating interest in traditional folk singing.

More than 50 students from different government and private schools from Nubra participated in the audition that took place on March 13, 2018. The top ten selected participants were trained by the expert including Dorjey Stakmo, Ishey Lhamo and Sonam Sopari to compete in the finale.

Tsewang Chuskit of Taksha village from Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Sumoor was declared first, Diskit Angmo of Diskit village from GHSS Sumoor second and Shabina Azmin of Hunder from Middle School Hunder third. Jigmed Chosdon of Rongdo village from Higher Secondary School Diskit bagged a special jury prize for her talent. The position holders were awarded with cash prizes and certificates.