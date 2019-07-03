Three-day Bocceball Training Camp concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

PATNITOP: J&K Sports Bocceball Association (JKSBA) organised a three days Bocceball Training Camp and inter-club tournament at Neelkunth Hotel, Patnitop.

Over 45 students participated in the event.

In the closing ceremony, Ravi Tikku, President JKSBA, was the Chief Guest and Vikram Singh (M D Neelkunth Hotel), Anil Nanda (Event Organizer) were Guests of Honour.

Ravi Tikku appreciated the hard work of JKSBA and district coaches to encourage students to get into national and international platforms of sports.

He assured that any support needed to motivate the positive enthusiasm of these children would always be supported by bocceball.

The winner players were Pranay, Bhumika, Yogant, Smohit, Renu, Archyut, Ibhrarim, Veronica, Naisargika, Akriti, Muskan, Numair, Saiyam, Keshav, Shanu, Manthan, Jatin, Moulik, Saksham, Vinayak, Rudharkesh, Madhav, Vinnet, Dhruv, Archit, Noxon, Suchit, Anmol, Krsih, Brigu, Asish, Danish Kamal, Abhima nyu. The matches were officiated by Sahil Janjua, Ankit Sharma, Manpreet Kour, Sandeep Sharma, Jatin Gupta and Deepik Manhas.