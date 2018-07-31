Three CRPF jawans hurt in Anantnag grenade attack

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Three security personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in the Anantnag district on Monday, police said. Terrorists lobbed a grenade at CRPF personnel posted on guard duty at a temple at Sherbagh in Anantnag district this evening, a police official said. He said three jawans were injured in the blast. Security forces have cordoned off the area and were trying to track down the assailants, he added.