Three CRPF jawans hurt in Anantnag grenade attack

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Three security personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in the Anantnag district on Monday, police said. Terrorists lobbed a grenade at CRPF personnel posted on guard duty at a temple at Sherbagh in Anantnag district this evening, a police official said. He said three jawans were injured in the blast. Security forces have cordoned off the area and were trying to track down the assailants, he added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Home remedies to increase platelet count
Not everyone can or should be hero from first frame: Motwane on Sacred Games’ Sartaj
Never surrendered to the idea of being a hero: Anil Kapoor
Katrina Kaif to star opposite Salman after Priyanka’s ‘Bharat’ exit
Limit intake of transfats to stay healthy: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper