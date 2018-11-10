Three counter FIRs lodged in group clash

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: R S Pura police has registered three counter FIRs against three groups which clashed on Friday. As per report, Sarwan Kumar, resident of R S Pura has complained that one Ramesh Chander and his associates attacked him.
Police registered a case in this regard. After some time Ramesh Chander too filed a complaint alleging attack. Meanwhile a report has been filed by another group alleging attack. Police has registered cases in all three instances.
