Three cops injured as miscreants attack, several booked

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Several people from Mohalla Barer of Ladote Jamola village of Rajouri have been booked in a case of attempt to murder after a police party was attacked with stones and sharp edged weapons leaving three cops injured.

According to a report, a police team from Kandi Police Station under the supervision of SHO Kandi Arun Kotwal went to the above said village to arrest some locals including Mohd Farooq son of Mouladad resident wanted in case FIR 38/2017 under sections 341, 323, 147, 427 RPC.

The said case in FIR 38/2017 was lodged in Police station Kandi after Mohd Farooq and his associated attacked a local and his family from Kandi at Mandir Gala and also damaged the vehicle.

During investigation in Police station Kandi in last few months, offences stand proven but accused wanted were evading their arrest and last night, information was received that accused are present in their house and team was moved to the spot.

However, today morning when police team of Kandi Police station reached there, accused wanted in case, with an aim to foil their arrest, attacked police party and started stone pelting on cops and some females also resorted to pelting in which two cops got injured.

Accused also caught hold of one of the cop namely SPO Sabar Shah and attacked him with sharp edged weapons resulting deep and sharp wounds on face and head.

A total of three cops got injured in this attack who were taken to district hospital Rajouri where they are under treatment.

SPO Sabar Shah is having multiple injuries while other two namely Havaldar Mohd Ayub and Ct. Qadir Hussain are stable.

Meanwhile, a case of attempt to murder and other relevent sections has been registered in Rajouri police station and Rajouri police has started process of initiating stern action against the accused involved in attack on police party.