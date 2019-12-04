Three consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Three persons consumed poison at their
respective areas here on Wednesday.
As per details, Poonam Sharma, wife of Bunty,
resident of Gadwal consumed poison at her house and was shifted to hospital by
her family members.
Meanwhile, Abu Sharma, son of Darshan Kumar, resident
of Vijaypur and Akshay, son of Subhash Sharma, resident of Patorechak also consummed
poison at their respective houses and are under treatment in hospital.
