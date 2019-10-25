Three consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Three persons consumed poison at their respective houses here on Friday. As per the details, Neeraj Sharma, son of Bishan Dass, resident of Makwal was found unconscious in his room by his family members and was shifted to hospital where he is under treatment. During preliminary investigation, doctors learnt that he had consumed some poison. Meanwhile, Shabana (name changed), resident of Kishtwar and Arti Rani, wife of Ashwani, resident of Jagti also consumed poison in their respective houses and are under treatment in hospital.
