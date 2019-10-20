Three consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Three persons consumed
poison at their respective houses here 0n Saturday.
As per the details, Rajni (name
changed), resident of Udheywala was found unconscious in her room and was
shifted to hospital by her family members. After preliminary investigation,
doctors said that she has consumed poison.
Meanwhile, Abhishek Matto, son of
Prem Nath, resident of Puran Nagar and Arun Sharma, son of Sat Pal, resident of
Kanachak also consumed poison in their respective houses and are under
treatment.
