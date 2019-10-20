Three consume poison

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Three persons consumed poison at their respective houses here 0n Saturday.

As per the details, Rajni (name changed), resident of Udheywala was found unconscious in her room and was shifted to hospital by her family members. After preliminary investigation, doctors said that she has consumed poison.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Matto, son of Prem Nath, resident of Puran Nagar and Arun Sharma, son of Sat Pal, resident of Kanachak also consumed poison in their respective houses and are under treatment.